Med-View Shareholders Seek Downward Review of Taxes, Charges for Domestic Operators - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Med-View Shareholders Seek Downward Review of Taxes, Charges for Domestic Operators – THISDAY Newspapers
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Med-View Shareholders Seek Downward Review of Taxes, Charges for Domestic Operators
THISDAY Newspapers
Shareholders of Med-View Airline Plc have called on the federal government to review downwards some of the taxes and charges levied on domestic airlines, noting that some of the taxes are outrageous and heavy burden on the operators. They explained …
Med-View Shareholders Advocate Tax Cut For Airlines
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!