Meek Mill To Be Released From Prison After 6 Months Behind Bars — Nigeria Today

According to TMZ, Meek Mill is a free man and will be released from prison today, April, 24th. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled Judge Genece Brinkley’s poor decision to keep Meek Mill behind bars. The unfair judge was holding a personal grudge against Meek Mill. Prosecutors asked that his conviction be overturned because of a dirty cop. Meek Mill thanked God, Jay-Z, his family, his friends, his attorneys, and more in a statement to TMZ.

“I’d like to thank God, my family, my friends, my attorneys, my team at Roc Nation including JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, my good friend Michael Rubin, my fans, The Pennsylvania Supreme Court and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time.”

“While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive.”

Meek adds, “To the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice – not only for my case, but for others that have been wrongfully jailed due to police misconduct. Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”