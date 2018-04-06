Meet 19-Year-Old Leicester Footballer Who’s The Richest Footballer In the World Over Messi, Ronaldo — Nigeria Today

Meet 19-Year-Old Leicester Footballer Who’s The Richest Footballer In the World Over Messi, Ronaldo

If asked who the richest footballer in the world is, the first names that will come to mind would be Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and for good reason as both earn eye-watering wages and are endorsed by various brands which make them money. But you’d be wrong The richest footballer in the world is Faiq Bolkiah […]

The post Meet 19-Year-Old Leicester Footballer Who’s The Richest Footballer In the World Over Messi, Ronaldo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

