Meet Halima Aden, the first Hijab-wearing model to feature on British Vogue cover - Economic Times — Nigeria Today

LONDON: British Vogue has made history by featuring a hijab-wearing model on its cover for the first time in its 102-year history. 20-year-old Halima Aden has become the first hijab-wearing model to appear on the cover of British Vogue ever since the …
