 Meet Nigerian Transgender, Veso Golden Oke Who Taking Drugs to Grow Br4asts, Shrunk His Manh22d (photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Meet Nigerian Transgender, Veso Golden Oke Who Taking Drugs to Grow Br4asts, Shrunk His Manh22d (photos)

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Meet Veso Golden Oke, a Nigerian transgender living in Ghana. Veso Golden Oke is a makeup artist, hairstylist and an event planner. This beautiful lady pictured above used to be a man. Then he was known as Messiah Oke Veso, born to a Nigerian father and Ghanaian mother, into an Anglican family. Not until he […]

The post Meet Nigerian Transgender, Veso Golden Oke Who Taking Drugs to Grow Br4asts, Shrunk His Manh22d (photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.