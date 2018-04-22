 Meet Some Powerful Nigerians Gearing Up To Seize President Buhari’s Job In 2019 (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Meet Some Powerful Nigerians Gearing Up To Seize President Buhari’s Job In 2019 (Photo)

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Some professionals, who are not so popular in Nigeria’s political circle, speak on why they want to become president of Africa’s most populous nation in 2019 As President, I’ll empower women, children — Adesanya-Davies A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prof. Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, tells CHUKWUDI AKASIKE how she will tackle […]

The post Meet Some Powerful Nigerians Gearing Up To Seize President Buhari’s Job In 2019 (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.