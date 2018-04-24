Meet ”Tamar” The Bootylicious Girlfriend Of Timaya — Nigeria Today

Meet ”Tamar” The Bootylicious Girlfriend Of Timaya

So, we just discovered the mystery bootylicious lady Timaya has been posting on his Instagram page. The mystery lady is an interior decorator called Tamar. She is the same lady who handled the interior design of his new Lekki mansion. Her Instagram page shows they have been together or known each other since 2016. She […]

