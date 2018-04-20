Meet The 21-year-old Lady Who Marries Poor, Older Man With Bizarre Facial Deformity (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Meet The 21-year-old Lady Who Marries Poor, Older Man With Bizarre Facial Deformity (Photos)

A man with a bizarre birth defect to his mouth and face marry a beautiful young woman The young lady identified as 21-year-old Bunmee, is in love regardless of her partner’s facial deformities as reports claim that no dowry was paid as the man has nothing to offer but his love and devotion. Online users […]

The post Meet The 21-year-old Lady Who Marries Poor, Older Man With Bizarre Facial Deformity (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

