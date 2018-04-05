Meet The 9-Year-Old Boy Whose Body Can Power Up LED Light Bulbs All By Itself (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Meet The 9-Year-Old Boy Whose Body Can Power Up LED Light Bulbs All By Itself (Photos)

A 9-year-old boy from Kerala, in India, has become a social media sensation after videos of him lighting rechargeable LED light bulbs just by touching their electrical contacts with any part of his body went viral online. Abu Thahir, who hails from Muhamma near Alappuzha, Kerala, discovered his unusual power only recently, while returning home […]

The post Meet The 9-Year-Old Boy Whose Body Can Power Up LED Light Bulbs All By Itself (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

