Meet The Man With The Longest Nose In The World (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Meet The Man With The Longest Nose In The World (Photos)

According to guinnessworldrecords,The longest nose on a living person measures 8.8 cm (3.46 in) from the bridge to the tip and belongs to Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey. Mehmet’s magnificent nose was measured in 2010 on the set of TV show ‘Lo Show dei Record’ in Rome, Italy. But this might not be the longest nose […]

