Meet the Winner Of BBnaija Double Wahala ‘Winner — Nigeria Today

Meet the Winner Of BBnaija Double Wahala ‘Winner

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Today brings to an end the 2018 edition of the reality television show, big brother tagged ‘Double Wahala’

Today marks the end of the 85 days of fun, intrigue, trouble of the reality show.

Three of the housemates has been so far evicted, Tobi Alex and Nina, now the winner of the big brother naija Double Wahala show is no other person than Miracle, while cee-c  clinches the second position we wish the others great things ahead.

Miracle received 45 million grand prize today..

