 Meet The World’s Tallest Married Couple (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Meet The World’s Tallest Married Couple (Photos)

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in World | 0 comments

According to Guinness World Records, a couple – Sun Mingming and his wife Xu Yan from China – are the tallest married couple in the world. Mingming, 33, stands tall at 7ft 8.98″ while his wife, Xu Yan, 29, is more than a foot smaller – but still incredibly tall – at 6ft 1.74″. The […]

The post Meet The World’s Tallest Married Couple (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.