Meeting between Buhari, APC governors rounds off in deadlock — Nigeria Today

Meeting between Buhari, APC governors rounds off in deadlock

The meeting President Muhammadu Buhari held with governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday is believed to have ended in a deadlock. None of the governors addressed state house correspondents when they left the council chamber of the presidential villa at the end of the meeting. Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Simon Lalong (Plateau) and […]

The post Meeting between Buhari, APC governors rounds off in deadlock appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

