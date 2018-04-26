Melaye: PDP decries arrest, claims Senators under attack — Nigeria Today

Melaye: PDP decries arrest, claims Senators under attack

In the wake of the arrest by the police of Senator Dino Melaye, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has decried what it described as “relentless assault” against the Senate. The party made the condemnation in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Tuesday. In what appeared to be a sweeping generalisation, Ologbondiyan claimed the leadership of the Senate and elected senators were being harassed, arrested, detained and even arraigned on trumped-up charges for holding opinion divergent to that of the executive arm.

