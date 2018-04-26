Melaye: Senate summons IGP, storms National Hospital — Nigeria Today

Melaye: Senate summons IGP, storms National Hospital

…Senator is in stable condition – Saraki

Irked by the ordeal Senator Dino Melaye,

APC Kogi West, is passing through in the

hands of the Nigeria Police Force, NPF over

his alleged involvement in a case of unlawful

possession of prohibited firearms, the Senate

yesterday summoned the Inspector -General

of Police, Ibrahim Idris to appear before it in

plenary today.

The upper legislative chamber also

adjourned its sitting for a sympathy visit to the

embattled senator at the National Hospital,

Abuja just as the Senate President, Dr.

Bukola Saraki confirmed that the embattled

lawmaker is in stable condition of health.

Saraki led over 40 other senators in two

Coaster buses to the hospital around 1.13pm

The resolution to summon the IGP was

sequel to a motion moved to that effect by

Senator Sam Anyanwu, PDP Imo East.

Senator Anyanwu in the motion anchored

on orders 14 and 15 of the Senate standing

rules said the treatment being meted to

Senator Melaye by the Police on alleged illegal

possession of ammunition, was an affront to

democracy since the said matter was already

in court.

“All of us as Senators are demeaned by the

way Senator Melaye is being handled by the

Police since Tuesday morning when he made

himself available for arrest.

“It would be very wrong for us to allow

things continue this way. The Inspector

General of the Police must be summoned to

explain why a serving Senator is being treated

like a common criminal,” he said.

Appearance of IGP before the Senate in

plenary today is fixed for 11am as directed by

the Senate President, who in his remarks on

the motion disclosed that all efforts made by

him to get across to the police chief proved

abortive for over 48 hours.

“This action is a threat to democracy. This is

not what we should be spending our energy

on. I have not been able to reach the IGP since

Tuesday morning as regards Senator Melaye’s

arrest by the Police. To me the IGP’s action is

an act of disrespect to this institution. This

kind of attitude must stop,” he said.

Earlier before Saraki’s remarks, Senators

like Chukwuka Utazi, PDP Enugu North, Isa

Misau, APC Bauchi Central, Shehu Sani, APC

Kaduna Central, Ubali Shittu, APC Jigawa

North East, Ibrahim Gobir, APC Sokoto East,

Mao Ohuanbunwa, PDP Abia North, etc, in

their contributions lampooned the executive

for not following due process over the matter.

Specifically, Senator Shehu in his

contribution said; “It is a systematic pattern

of violating fundamental human rights in

the country. We have seen an increasing rage

toward a totalitarian state, court orders are

violated and onslaught against democratic

institutions and also a clear breach and

consistent erosion of our democratic values.

“Whatever you do in the course of

application of the levers of power, there will

always be karma for it.

“What we saw about Dino Melaye, is not

going to be the history of Dino Melaye, it is

going to be history of Nigeria’s democracy, it

is going to be the history of the 8th National

Assembly and it is going to be the history of

the government in power today.

“If you use the levers of power to prosecute

people, frame people, to intimidate and jail

people, you should understand that life after

power is longer than life in power”

However, Senators Abdullahi Adamu,

APC Nasarawa West, and Oluremi Tinubu,

APC Lagos Central, in their contributions,

cautioned against confrontational

submissions by Senators.

According to them, what Melaye needs now

is how to get out of his present predicament

and not using his ordeal to attack another arm

of government.

“In moments like this, it is not a matter of

what he did or didn’t do on the floor of this

hallowed chamber.

“I think the issue is how we get him out of

the situation he is in. The emphasis now is

what we can do as colleagues to bring him

out of this present predicament he is now in.

“The outpouring of confrontational

languages does not help us in this situation.

Here we are in the immunity of this chamber,

you say the things that have been said. It does

not help the situation now,” Senator Adamu

said.

Similarly Senator Tinubu in a call for caution

over the matter said; “If we are talking about a

particular issue we should stay with it. When

we begin to bring a government that a lot of

people supported to be here to use whatever

happened as to implicate the government, I

think I’m against that.

“Immediately Omo-Agege was led away

from here, the sanctity of this place was taken

away.”

Meanwhile the Senate President, Dr.

Bukola Saraki and eight other senators were

allowed to see Senator Melaye on his sick

bed yesterday at the Trauma Centre of the

National Hospital.

Saraki after the visit disclosed to newsmen

after he led over 40 senators to visit one of

their colleagues, said Senator Dino Melaye

is in stable condition and not on handcuff as

being speculated.

The senate president thanked the

management and staff of the National

Hospital for what they have done so far.

It would be recalled that Senator Melaye,

who sustained injury during his arrest by

security operatives on Tuesday, was earlier

taken to the Zankli Hospital, Abuja before he

was later transferred to National Hospital for

treatment by men of the Nigeria Police.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News.

