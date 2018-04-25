Melaye’s recall: INEC to verify signatures of petitioners April 28 — Nigeria Today

Melaye’s recall: INEC to verify signatures of petitioners April 28

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it will commence the verification of signatures of those seeking the recall of Sen. Dino Melaye on April 28.

INEC Federal Commissioner, Mr Mohammed Haruna, made the disclosure at a stakeholders meeting on Wednesday in Lokoja over the commencement of the recall process.

He explained that the verification exercise would hold in 552 polling units in seven local governments under Kogi West senatorial district.

According to him, the verification will hold from 8 am to 2 pm using the card reading machines to authenticate the voter cards of those that signed the recall petition.

“Only those who signed the petition are expected to turn up at their polling units for verification,” Haruna said.

Also speaking, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Prof. James Apam said that local observers would be allowed to monitor the exercise.

He explained, however, that the verification exercise will not hold in eight polling units as no petition was received from them.

The REC said that no party agents would be allowed access to any of the polling units, adding that the result of the exercise will be announced on April 29.

“We have concluded all arrangements in line with our schedule of activities and are set for the exercise.

“The ad-hoc staff have been trained at the state and local government levels and materials procured and sent to the registration area centres ready for movement to the polling units on the day of verification,” Apam explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders meeting was attended by representatives of registered political parties, civil society organisations, media, police, army, civil defence and other paramilitary organisations.

