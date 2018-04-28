 Melaye’s recall: Security, Card Readers effective — Nigeria Today
Melaye’s recall: Security, Card Readers effective

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Against apprehensions that Card Readers might malfunction and mar the recall process of Sen. Dino Melaye (APC-Kogi West), verification officers have confirmed their effectiveness in the exercise. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondents who monitored the verification exercise in Lokoja and Kogi Local Government Areas on Saturday also confirmed adequate security and peaceful conduct of the exercise.

