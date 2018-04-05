Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) announces third MEST Africa Summit, June 18-20 in Cape ... - EIN News (press release) — Nigeria Today

Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) announces third MEST Africa Summit, June 18-20 in Cape … – EIN News (press release)

Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) announces third MEST Africa Summit, June 18-20 in Cape …

EIN News (press release)

Now in its 10th year investing in tech entrepreneurs in Africa, Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) (https://Meltwater.org) (www.MESTAfricaSummit.com) today announced the third MEST Africa Summit, which will take place in Cape Town …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

