Men Can’t Keep Their Zippers Up – Ivana Trump — Nigeria Today

Men Can’t Keep Their Zippers Up – Ivana Trump

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife has announced that Not many men “can keep their zippers up.” Ivana Trump and Donald got divorced in 1992 after a 15 year marriage, after discovering he was cheating on her with Matla Maples soon to be his second wife. He later married Melania in 2005. “I divorced Donald […]

The post Men Can’t Keep Their Zippers Up – Ivana Trump appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

