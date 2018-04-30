Men Now Use Marriage & Ring To Manipulate And Control Women Into Sex — Nigeria Today

Men Now Use Marriage & Ring To Manipulate And Control Women Into Sex
In a post shared on his IG page, relationship expert, Joro Olumofin said because men have seen how women are desperate to get married, they now use marriage and ring to manipulate women. He wrote
Quote
Men are now fully aware that most ladies need them to feel accomplished. A lot of ladies have their fixed wedding dates & Aso ebi colors without boyfriends.
Men now use the M $ R words (Marriage & Ring) to manipulate and control women into sex and making downgrading compromises.
Ladies, Dictate the terms of your happiness, don’t lose focus when you hear the word Marriage”.
