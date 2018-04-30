 Men Now Use Marriage & Ring To Manipulate And Control Women Into Sex — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Men Now Use Marriage & Ring To Manipulate And Control Women Into Sex

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In a post shared on his IG page, relationship expert, Joro Olumofin said because men have seen how women are desperate to get married, they now use marriage and ring to manipulate women. He wrote

Quote

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

”Things have changed, the Value of men has gone up. This is only because a lot of ladies have attached marriage to their success and happiness in Life.

Men are now fully aware that most ladies need them to feel accomplished. A lot of ladies have their fixed wedding dates & Aso ebi colors without boyfriends.

Men now use the M $ R words (Marriage & Ring) to manipulate and control women into sex and making downgrading compromises.

Ladies, Dictate the terms of your happiness, don’t lose focus when you hear the word Marriage”.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.