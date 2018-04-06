 Mentally Challenged Man Dies While Prophet Prays For Him — Nigeria Today
Mentally Challenged Man Dies While Prophet Prays For Him

Monday Edejere, a mentally challenged man and former member of the Ogor vigilance group, has died in a church in Evwreni community, in the Ughelli North council area of Delta State. Monday died while the church’s founder, Prophet Moses Uregbu, was reportedly praying for him on Monday. The victim had been taken to the prophet […]

