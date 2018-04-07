 Mentally Ill Son Locked In Cage For Over Twenty Years By Father — Nigeria Today
Mentally Ill Son Locked In Cage For Over Twenty Years By Father

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

Yoshitane Yamasaki a man in Japan who allegedly detained his mentally ill son in a small cage for more than twenty years was arrested on Saturday in western Japan, police and news reports said. Police arrested 73-year-old suspect in his house in Sanda in Hyogo prefecture on suspicion of imprisoning his son, now aged 42. […]

