Merciless! — Nigeria Today

Merciless!
Herders kill 42 in Benue fresh attack
Death toll rises to 27 in Nasarawa
CAN calls for nationwide protest
WHILE Benue people are still
mourning the killing of two
priests and 17 worshippers at
a Catholic church in Gwer East
Local Government Area, last
Tuesday, armed Fulani herdsmen
again struck in Tse Ali-Agudu
Mbanyiar and Tse-Mbakpaase in
Mbawa and Saghev council wards
in Guma Local Government Area
killing no fewer than 34 persons,
as well as Gwer West Local
Government Area where eight
people lost their lives.
The attack which took place
yesterday was said to have been
carried out by heavily armed men
numbering over 50 who stormed
the affected communities as early
as 7am and set the entire villages
on fire.
Expectedly, residents of the
affected communities, particularly
women and children have fled,
carrying their luggage on their
heads.
A source from the area who
confided in Nigerian Pilot in
Makurdi said the killers burnt
down all the houses including
those containing food items,
adding that the locals have
recovered over 21 corpses in Tse-
Ali Agudu Mbanyiar and 13 in
Tomanyiin-Mbakpaase in Saghev.
The source said no single house
is standing in these villages.
“In Mbakpaase which is my
village, some of the dead bodies
have been recovered and buried
this afternoon by some villagers
who have since fled for safety.
Another resident of the area who
preferred anonymity said “the
attack took place close to where
mobile policemen were stationed,
but they could not do anything.”
The resident also said some
of the survivors who sustained
various degrees of injuries
including a pregnant woman have
been taken to Wantor Bem Clinic
at Daudu where some bodies of
the deceased were kept.
In his reaction, the Chairman of
Guma Local Government Council,
Mr. Anthony Shawon, who
confirmed the incident on phone,
said 21 dead bodies have so far
been recovered.
“I came to Makurdi just now to
arrange for doctors that would go
with me to the place we kept the
injured victims to ascertain their
state of health.
“As l speak with you, I am also on
my way to Daudu with a team of
doctors who will treat the victims
and administer medication to the
displaced persons. It is when I am
done with this that l can properly
brief the press,” Shawn stated.
When contacted on phone, the
Commissioner of Police, Fatai
Owoseni, said he is yet to get
details of the incident.
On the incident in Gwer West
which took place last Tuesday,
the herdsmen attacked a group
of locals who had gone to their
village in Abiam, Sengev Council
Ward which was earlier sacked by
the herdsmen.
It was gathered that eight
persons were killed by herdsmen
who first abducted their victims
before executing them yesterday
morning.
A resident of Gwer West, Francis
Ugbede, told Nigerian Pilot that
the victims who have been taking
refuge in Naka, had gone home to
find out if they could return home
when the herdsmen attacked
them.
“The victims went to find out
whether their village was safe
for them to return but they were
attacked and abducted by the
herdsmen.
“This morning they collected
the cell phone of one of the victims
and called his family members
and while he was still speaking
they executed him.
“The herdsmen also called and
told the family members of the
victims to go and collect the bodies
of the deceased,” he explained.
However, nobody has been able
to go there as the herdsmen are
still occupying the place.
Chairman of the council,
Francis Ayaga, who spoke to our
correspondent on phone, said
he cannot ascertain the number
of those killed yet, as he is still
gathering information.
He, however, disclosed that
10 out of 15 council wards in
the area have been taken over
by herdsmen, stressing that the
attackers came from Doma Local
Government Area of Nasarawa
State. “They came from Rukubi
and Ijuwo, cross from there to
Apochi to attack us.”
In Nasarawa State, gunmen
suspected to be Fulani herdsmen
unleashed terror on Tiv farmers
at Ihuman village in Awe Local
Government Area, killing seven at
a spot.
The gunmen, armed with
sophisticated weapons, launched
the attack at about 5pm yesterday,
shooting sporadically at helpless
villagers who had sneaked to their
deserted villages to pick some
foodstuff.
It was gathered that the victims,
who had been taking refuge
at Kange town in Awe Local
Government Area as a result of
their earlier displacement in the
serial attacks on Tiv communities
in the southern part of the state,
had gone to take food items from
their homes when the attackers
emerged from a nearby bush and
opened fire on them.
A resident of the area, Mr. Philip
Dodo, who narrowly escaped
the attack, told Nigerian Pilot
that three of his relations are still
missing from the incident.
President, Tiv Youth
Organisation in Nasarawa
State, Comrade Peter Ahemba,
confirmed the incident in a
telephone interview with our
correspondent, yesterday.
The Tiv youth leader, who spoke
in an emotion laden voice, said it
is unfortunate that a particular
ethnic group could be targeted for
extermination without hindrance,
noting that he has reported
the matter to the appropriate
authorities for necessary action.
“For us the indigenous Tiv
people of Nasarawa State, we
have no other place to run to
and that is why we are counting
on our Governor, Umaru Tanko
Al-Makura, for a solution to this
unfortunate development.
“We appreciate the efforts being
made by the state government
and other stakeholders towards
the restoration of peace in our
communities, but we can only
stop crying to the authorities
when a solution is finally found,”
he noted.
Ahemba restated his call on Tiv
youths not to take laws into their
hands as the state government
is working tirelessly to end the
killings.
When contacted, the State Police
Public Relations Officer, DSP John
Kennedy, said he has not been
briefed about the attack.
Meanwhile, irked by the
continuous killings by suspected
herdsmen across the country, the
Christian Association of Nigeria,
CAN, has called on the Christian
faithful to embark on a nationwide
protest.
The call was made by the CAN
President, Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle,
in a statement, yesterday, against
the backdrop of the killing of
two priests and 17 worshippers
of St. Ignatius Catholic Church,
Mbalom, Gwer East in Benue
State.
He urged Christians to hold
peaceful protests within their
church premises on Sunday, April
29.
“CAN urges Christians
in Nigeria to hold peaceful
protests on the set aside date in
the premises of their churches
asking the federal government
and security agencies to stop the
unending killings and bloodshed
in the country.
“Christians are to carry placards
with inscriptions meant to address
issues about sustained killings,
attacks and destruction of their
property in Nigeria.
“The inscriptions on placards
could read, “Enough of bloodshed
in Nigeria”, “Enough of unlawful
killings in the country”, “FG
release Leah Sharibu from
bondage”, “FG, stop herdsmen
Killings”, “CAN rejects FG’s poor
handling of insecurity’’.
“CAN seizes this medium
to appeal to the government of
President Muhammadu Buhari
to mount different effective
plans aimed towards disarming
herdsmen across northern states
and in communities where they
have been wreaking havoc across
the country in the national interest.
“It noted that the failure of
government to raise an effective
campaign against the killings by
herdsmen is the reason why they
have continued to kill, while there
is no visible plan to pacify the
aggrieved.
“The association also called
on heads of security agencies to
wake up to their constitutional
role of protecting lives and
property across the federation
while preventing Nigeria from
descending into chaos and a
lawless country.
“CAN recalled with pains,
disappointment and worries
how Nigerians in the North-
East, Middle-Belt and the south
have become visibly endangered
with sustained attacks from
Boko Haram, herders and armed
bandits. It contends that such
developments are not only
inimical to the progress of Nigeria;
they will continue to weaken
the unity of the country if left
unchecked
“CAN urges all and sundry
to continue to pray for peace
and tranquillity of Nigeria and
most importantly, for the parents
and relations of all abducted
schoolchildren.
“Christians across the federation
should also not forget to pray for
the bereaved families of those
attacked by Boko Haram terrorists,
armed herdsmen, bandits and
other criminals in the past couple
of months in Nigeria.
“CAN reminds Christians across
the federation the importance of
the forthcoming general election
and the need for them to fully
participate this time by trooping
to obtain their voters cards
with which to play a role in the
emergence of a new set of political
leaders during next year’s
elections that can guarantee their
security and safety”, he added.
