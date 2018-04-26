Merciless! — Nigeria Today

Merciless!

Herders kill 42 in Benue fresh attack

Death toll rises to 27 in Nasarawa

CAN calls for nationwide protest

WHILE Benue people are still

mourning the killing of two

priests and 17 worshippers at

a Catholic church in Gwer East

Local Government Area, last

Tuesday, armed Fulani herdsmen

again struck in Tse Ali-Agudu

Mbanyiar and Tse-Mbakpaase in

Mbawa and Saghev council wards

in Guma Local Government Area

killing no fewer than 34 persons,

as well as Gwer West Local

Government Area where eight

people lost their lives.

The attack which took place

yesterday was said to have been

carried out by heavily armed men

numbering over 50 who stormed

the affected communities as early

as 7am and set the entire villages

on fire.

Expectedly, residents of the

affected communities, particularly

women and children have fled,

carrying their luggage on their

heads.

A source from the area who

confided in Nigerian Pilot in

Makurdi said the killers burnt

down all the houses including

those containing food items,

adding that the locals have

recovered over 21 corpses in Tse-

Ali Agudu Mbanyiar and 13 in

Tomanyiin-Mbakpaase in Saghev.

The source said no single house

is standing in these villages.

“In Mbakpaase which is my

village, some of the dead bodies

have been recovered and buried

this afternoon by some villagers

who have since fled for safety.

Another resident of the area who

preferred anonymity said “the

attack took place close to where

mobile policemen were stationed,

but they could not do anything.”

The resident also said some

of the survivors who sustained

various degrees of injuries

including a pregnant woman have

been taken to Wantor Bem Clinic

at Daudu where some bodies of

the deceased were kept.

In his reaction, the Chairman of

Guma Local Government Council,

Mr. Anthony Shawon, who

confirmed the incident on phone,

said 21 dead bodies have so far

been recovered.

“I came to Makurdi just now to

arrange for doctors that would go

with me to the place we kept the

injured victims to ascertain their

state of health.

“As l speak with you, I am also on

my way to Daudu with a team of

doctors who will treat the victims

and administer medication to the

displaced persons. It is when I am

done with this that l can properly

brief the press,” Shawn stated.

When contacted on phone, the

Commissioner of Police, Fatai

Owoseni, said he is yet to get

details of the incident.

On the incident in Gwer West

which took place last Tuesday,

the herdsmen attacked a group

of locals who had gone to their

village in Abiam, Sengev Council

Ward which was earlier sacked by

the herdsmen.

It was gathered that eight

persons were killed by herdsmen

who first abducted their victims

before executing them yesterday

morning.

A resident of Gwer West, Francis

Ugbede, told Nigerian Pilot that

the victims who have been taking

refuge in Naka, had gone home to

find out if they could return home

when the herdsmen attacked

them.

“The victims went to find out

whether their village was safe

for them to return but they were

attacked and abducted by the

herdsmen.

“This morning they collected

the cell phone of one of the victims

and called his family members

and while he was still speaking

they executed him.

“The herdsmen also called and

told the family members of the

victims to go and collect the bodies

of the deceased,” he explained.

However, nobody has been able

to go there as the herdsmen are

still occupying the place.

Chairman of the council,

Francis Ayaga, who spoke to our

correspondent on phone, said

he cannot ascertain the number

of those killed yet, as he is still

gathering information.

He, however, disclosed that

10 out of 15 council wards in

the area have been taken over

by herdsmen, stressing that the

attackers came from Doma Local

Government Area of Nasarawa

State. “They came from Rukubi

and Ijuwo, cross from there to

Apochi to attack us.”

In Nasarawa State, gunmen

suspected to be Fulani herdsmen

unleashed terror on Tiv farmers

at Ihuman village in Awe Local

Government Area, killing seven at

a spot.

The gunmen, armed with

sophisticated weapons, launched

the attack at about 5pm yesterday,

shooting sporadically at helpless

villagers who had sneaked to their

deserted villages to pick some

foodstuff.

It was gathered that the victims,

who had been taking refuge

at Kange town in Awe Local

Government Area as a result of

their earlier displacement in the

serial attacks on Tiv communities

in the southern part of the state,

had gone to take food items from

their homes when the attackers

emerged from a nearby bush and

opened fire on them.

A resident of the area, Mr. Philip

Dodo, who narrowly escaped

the attack, told Nigerian Pilot

that three of his relations are still

missing from the incident.

President, Tiv Youth

Organisation in Nasarawa

State, Comrade Peter Ahemba,

confirmed the incident in a

telephone interview with our

correspondent, yesterday.

The Tiv youth leader, who spoke

in an emotion laden voice, said it

is unfortunate that a particular

ethnic group could be targeted for

extermination without hindrance,

noting that he has reported

the matter to the appropriate

authorities for necessary action.

“For us the indigenous Tiv

people of Nasarawa State, we

have no other place to run to

and that is why we are counting

on our Governor, Umaru Tanko

Al-Makura, for a solution to this

unfortunate development.

“We appreciate the efforts being

made by the state government

and other stakeholders towards

the restoration of peace in our

communities, but we can only

stop crying to the authorities

when a solution is finally found,”

he noted.

Ahemba restated his call on Tiv

youths not to take laws into their

hands as the state government

is working tirelessly to end the

killings.

When contacted, the State Police

Public Relations Officer, DSP John

Kennedy, said he has not been

briefed about the attack.

Meanwhile, irked by the

continuous killings by suspected

herdsmen across the country, the

Christian Association of Nigeria,

CAN, has called on the Christian

faithful to embark on a nationwide

protest.

The call was made by the CAN

President, Rev. Olasupo Ayokunle,

in a statement, yesterday, against

the backdrop of the killing of

two priests and 17 worshippers

of St. Ignatius Catholic Church,

Mbalom, Gwer East in Benue

State.

He urged Christians to hold

peaceful protests within their

church premises on Sunday, April

29.

“CAN urges Christians

in Nigeria to hold peaceful

protests on the set aside date in

the premises of their churches

asking the federal government

and security agencies to stop the

unending killings and bloodshed

in the country.

“Christians are to carry placards

with inscriptions meant to address

issues about sustained killings,

attacks and destruction of their

property in Nigeria.

“The inscriptions on placards

could read, “Enough of bloodshed

in Nigeria”, “Enough of unlawful

killings in the country”, “FG

release Leah Sharibu from

bondage”, “FG, stop herdsmen

Killings”, “CAN rejects FG’s poor

handling of insecurity’’.

“CAN seizes this medium

to appeal to the government of

President Muhammadu Buhari

to mount different effective

plans aimed towards disarming

herdsmen across northern states

and in communities where they

have been wreaking havoc across

the country in the national interest.

“It noted that the failure of

government to raise an effective

campaign against the killings by

herdsmen is the reason why they

have continued to kill, while there

is no visible plan to pacify the

aggrieved.

“The association also called

on heads of security agencies to

wake up to their constitutional

role of protecting lives and

property across the federation

while preventing Nigeria from

descending into chaos and a

lawless country.

“CAN recalled with pains,

disappointment and worries

how Nigerians in the North-

East, Middle-Belt and the south

have become visibly endangered

with sustained attacks from

Boko Haram, herders and armed

bandits. It contends that such

developments are not only

inimical to the progress of Nigeria;

they will continue to weaken

the unity of the country if left

unchecked

“CAN urges all and sundry

to continue to pray for peace

and tranquillity of Nigeria and

most importantly, for the parents

and relations of all abducted

schoolchildren.

“Christians across the federation

should also not forget to pray for

the bereaved families of those

attacked by Boko Haram terrorists,

armed herdsmen, bandits and

other criminals in the past couple

of months in Nigeria.

“CAN reminds Christians across

the federation the importance of

the forthcoming general election

and the need for them to fully

participate this time by trooping

to obtain their voters cards

with which to play a role in the

emergence of a new set of political

leaders during next year’s

elections that can guarantee their

security and safety”, he added.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

