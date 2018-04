Merck Foundation Announce the Call for Application for Merck Hypertension and Diabetes Awards 2018 — Nigeria Today

Merck Foundation Announce the Call for Application for Merck Hypertension and Diabetes Awards 2018

Merck Foundation, the Philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, announced the Call for application for Merck Diabetes and Hypertension awards 2018, across the African and Asian Universities through its Merck Capacity Advancement Program with the aim to building a platform for diabetes and hypertension experts across the globe.

The CEO of Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha Kelej said, “I am very proud to see our newly established platform of Diabetes and Hypertension Experts has grown in one year. This encourages us to continue and expand 2018 Merck Diabetes and Hypertension Awards to universities in more countries in Africa and Asia such as Senegal, Cameroon, Gabon, Guinea, Niger, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam to join our mission to improve access to quality Diabetes and hypertension care in the two continents . “

She further added, “All Merck Diabetes and Hypertension awards winners have Joined Merck Foundation Alumni with our oncology and Fertility scholars and fellows from different countries to exchange experience & knowledge and network, this is a very important initiative for us. I personally oversee this platform to ensure success of its interaction and sustainability. “

Merck Diabetes and Hypertension Awards 2018 will be rolled out in many African and Asian Universities in more than 30 countries, as a part of Merck Foundation’s commitment to build Diabetes and Hypertension healthcare capacity and improving access to quality and sustainable healthcare solutions in developing countries.

The theme for Merck Diabetes Award 2018 is ‘Every day is a Diabetes Day,’ and the theme for Merck Hypertension Award is ‘What a Healthy Heart Needs.’ All medical postgraduates and final year undergraduates are invited to apply for the awards. The participants need to submit a one-page concept paper about:

How to improve the awareness about Diabetes Early Detection and Hypertension Control and Prevention in your country.

How to encourage your society, scientific community, local authorities, media and relevant stakeholders to Think and Act on Diabetes Every Day and Think and act on Hypertension Every Day.

The scientific committee will review the submissions, and the winners of Merck Diabetes and Hypertension awards will receive on-line one-year postgraduate online diploma in Diabetes Management and Preventive Cardiovascular Medicine from the University of South Wales, UK. The deadline for the submission is 31st July 2018.

For French speaking countries, the winners will receive on- line three month Diabetes foundation diploma in French and accredited by Royal colleague of General Practitioners, UK.

Interested students can submit the concept papers at:

