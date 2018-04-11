 Merck Foundation Announce the Call for Application for Merck Hypertension and Diabetes Awards 2018 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Merck Foundation Announce the Call for Application for Merck Hypertension and Diabetes Awards 2018

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Health, World | 0 comments

Merck Foundation, the Philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, announced the Call for application for Merck Diabetes and Hypertension awards 2018, across the African and Asian Universities through its Merck Capacity Advancement Program with the aim to building a platform for diabetes and hypertension experts across the globe. The CEO of Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha […]

The post Merck Foundation Announce the Call for Application for Merck Hypertension and Diabetes Awards 2018 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.