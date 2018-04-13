 Mercy Aigbe estranged husband, Lanre gentry throws shades at her - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Mercy Aigbe estranged husband, Lanre gentry throws shades at her

Posted on Apr 13, 2018


Mercy Aigbe estranged husband, Lanre gentry throws shades at her
Mercy Aigbe Issa shades!!! As actress' estranged husband congratulates actor for marrying a good wife not a prostitute. Just when we all thought these guys might be reconciling soon, Lanre Gentry sends a message which might not be helping in anyway
Who is the Prostitute? Mercy Aigbe's estranged husband shades someone as he congratulates Gabriel AfolayanInformation Nigeria
Again! Lanre Gentry slams Mercy AigbeTheNewsGuru
Mercy Aigbe's Estranged Husband's Congratulatory Messagae To Newly Wed Gabriel Afolayan Has A Hidden MessageWetinhappen Magazine (blog)

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

