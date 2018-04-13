Mercy Aigbe estranged husband, Lanre gentry throws shades at her - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Mercy Aigbe estranged husband, Lanre gentry throws shades at her – Pulse Nigeria
Mercy Aigbe estranged husband, Lanre gentry throws shades at her
Mercy Aigbe Issa shades!!! As actress' estranged husband congratulates actor for marrying a good wife not a prostitute. Just when we all thought these guys might be reconciling soon, Lanre Gentry sends a message which might not be helping in anyway …
