Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband goes on shading spree as he congratulates Gabriel Afolayan — Nigeria Today

Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband goes on shading spree as he congratulates Gabriel Afolayan

Lanre Gentry shades Mercy Aigbe

Lanre Gentry, the Estranged husband of Popular Nigerian Actress – Mercy Aigbe, has shaded the latter as he congratulated newly married Actor, Gabriel Afolayan.

Lanre wrote on his Instagram page: “My brother, congratulations on your wedding, I pray to your marriage and I know God have made your wife the best not the prostitute that we pretend as wife, ones again congratulations @gabbyluccii God we protect your him in Jesus Name.”

Recall Lanre Gentry during his messy feud with his estranged wife, opened up and express regrets over the time he spent with the actress.

Gentry made the statement via his Instagram page where he shared a photo of him and the wife.

Mercy has separated from him with their two kids.

Gentry stated that while he does not regret his past, he regrets the time he has wasted with the wrong people.

The actress, however, is currently in the United Kingdom where she shared photos of her visit to an oral and maxillofacial surgeon.

Mercy Aigbe accused Gentry of battering and that he almost killed her when they were together. The matter is before the Lagos State Police Command and other agencies.

Gentry was recently released from the Kirikiri prison in Lagos while the two are presently in court.

He wrote, “I don’t regret my past! I just regret the time I have wasted with the wrong people.”

