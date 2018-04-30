 Merger mania whips up $120bn of tie-ups in just one day - Financial Times — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Merger mania whips up $120bn of tie-ups in just one day – Financial Times

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Financial Times

Merger mania whips up $120bn of tie-ups in just one day
Financial Times
The feverish tide of takeover activity accelerated on Monday as companies confirmed more than $120bn of tie-ups, including transformational deals in the telecoms, energy and retail industries on both sides of the Atlantic. A total of a dozen
Sainsbury's to top Britain's Tesco with $10 billion swoop on Walmart's AsdaReuters
European stocks inch higher on 'Merger Monday'; Sainsbury ralliesMarketWatch
Now on Offer at the Supermarket: Freshly Squeezed SuppliersBloomberg
U.S. News & World Report –Sky News –Irish Times –USA TODAY
all 503 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.