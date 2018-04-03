Messenger goes immersive with new 360 photo compatibility — Nigeria Today

Messenger goes immersive with new 360 photo compatibility

Now you can share that immersive scene with just your closest friend. Messenger now supports 360 photos, including both smartphone shots and files from a 360 camera. The update comes with a bump up in video resolution to 720p.

The post Messenger goes immersive with new 360 photo compatibility appeared first on Digital Trends.

