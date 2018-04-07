 Messi Hits 45th Career Hattrick — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Messi Hits 45th Career Hattrick

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi hit three goals against Leganes on Saturday night for his 45th career hattrick for club and country. The 30-year-old has also scored 12 goals in his last nine appearances for the club. For his first goal, Messi scored a superb free-kick goal from his favourite left-hand side of the pitch, his […]

The post Messi Hits 45th Career Hattrick appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.