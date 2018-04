Messi is fit as fiddle, Roma coach warns - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Messi is fit as fiddle, Roma coach warns – Vanguard



Vanguard Messi is fit as fiddle, Roma coach warns

Vanguard

Eusebio Di Francesco has dismissed any lingering questions over Lionel Messi's fitness and wants Roma to restrict him again in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona. Messi. Messi missed Argentina's two friendlies last …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest