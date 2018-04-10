Messi is fit as fiddle, Roma coach warns - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Messi is fit as fiddle, Roma coach warns – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Messi is fit as fiddle, Roma coach warns
Vanguard
Eusebio Di Francesco has dismissed any lingering questions over Lionel Messi's fitness and wants Roma to restrict him again in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona. Messi. Messi missed Argentina's two friendlies last …
