 Messi, other LaLiga stars' hobbies include video games, sports cars, golf.. - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Messi, other LaLiga stars’ hobbies include video games, sports cars, golf.. – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Messi, other LaLiga stars' hobbies include video games, sports cars, golf..
Vanguard
When not training or playing games, the biggest names in LaLiga all have their own favourite ways to unwind and relax – whether at home, in the garden or on their travels. Ronaldo and Messi Barcelona star Lionel Messi not only features in football
EPL: Frank Lampard backs Salah over Ronaldo, Messi for Ballon d'OrDaily Post Nigeria
The Ballon d'Or Is Stupid, But Mohamed Salah Deserves To Win It AnywayDeadspin
Lionel Messi overtakes rival Ronaldo as best-paid footballerPulse Nigeria
Express.co.uk –Daily Star –Sports Illustrated –Bleacher Report
all 96 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.