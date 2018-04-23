 Bayern Munich to block Real Madrid move for Lewandowski - Goal.com — Nigeria Today
Bayern Munich to block Real Madrid move for Lewandowski – Goal.com

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Bayern Munich to block Real Madrid move for Lewandowski
Bayern Munich are set to block any move for Robert Lewandowski from Real Madrid this summer despite the striker's desire to leave the Allianz Arena. Bayern are set to host Zinedine Zidane's side in the semi-finals of the Champions League on Wednesday
