Methodist Church back's Buhari's anti-graft, terrorism wars - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Methodist Church back’s Buhari’s anti-graft, terrorism wars – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Methodist Church back's Buhari's anti-graft, terrorism wars
The Nation Newspaper
The Methodist Church of Nigeria, Metropolitan Diocese of Ikeja, has said it is satisfied with the Federal Government's war against corruption and terrorism. It encouraged President Muhammadu Buhari “to remain focused, dogged and unwavering.” The …
UMC High Court to Hold Special Session; May Review Proposals to Change LGBT Policies
Bay United Methodist Church to receive Ohio Historical Marker
Taylor Ridge and Reynolds United Methodist roast beef dinner Thursday
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!