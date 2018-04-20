Metrorail delays hit Cape Town commuters, as bus strike continues - News24 — Nigeria Today

Metrorail delays hit Cape Town commuters, as bus strike continues – News24
|
News24
|
Metrorail delays hit Cape Town commuters, as bus strike continues
News24
Commuters in Cape Town already in the midst of a bus strike have to contend with a near breakdown of train services, after Metrorail announced massive delays across its network on Friday morning. The company said there were delays of more than 60 …
#BusStrike: Double blow for Cape commuters as technical glitch hits MetroRail
Capetonians gearing up for second busy afternoon amid bus strike
Bus strike costs will add up: Cape Chamber of Commerce
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!