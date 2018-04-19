MFM FC cash out of CAF Confederation Cup - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

MFM FC cash out of CAF Confederation Cup – P.M. News
P.M. News
MFM FC cash out of CAF Confederation Cup
P.M. News
Nigeria's MFM FC were on Wednesday knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup (CAFCC), despite playing out a 0-0 draw against Djoliba of Mali in the second leg of their play-off tie. The match played at the Modibo Keita Stadium in Bamako saw the hosts …
