 Michael Adeyemo: More details on death of Oyo House Speaker at 47 - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Michael Adeyemo: More details on death of Oyo House Speaker at 47 – Daily Sun

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Sun

Michael Adeyemo: More details on death of Oyo House Speaker at 47
Daily Sun
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan. The Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr Michael Adeyemo, a legal practitioner, is dead. He was said to have slumped and died on Thursday evening, barely five years after the demise of his wife. Daily Sun gathered that
JUST IN: Oyo Speaker, Michael Adeyemo, is deadNew Telegraph Newspaper
Oyo Speaker, Adeyemo, dies of suspected heart attack at 47Pulse Nigeria
Breaking: Oyo Speaker dies at 47The Nation Newspaper

all 20 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.