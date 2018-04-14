 Michael Carrick encouraged after pre-Manchester derby pep talk with Paul Pogba pays off - SkySports — Nigeria Today
Michael Carrick encouraged after pre-Manchester derby pep talk with Paul Pogba pays off – SkySports

Daily Nation

Michael Carrick encouraged after pre-Manchester derby pep talk with Paul Pogba pays off
SkySports
Paul Pogba's Manchester derby salvo has filled Michael Carrick with optimism ahead of his retirement from professional football. Carrick will hang up his boots at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career at Old Trafford
