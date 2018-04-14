Michael Carrick encouraged after pre-Manchester derby pep talk with Paul Pogba pays off - SkySports — Nigeria Today

Michael Carrick encouraged after pre-Manchester derby pep talk with Paul Pogba pays off – SkySports
|
Daily Nation
|
Michael Carrick encouraged after pre-Manchester derby pep talk with Paul Pogba pays off
SkySports
Paul Pogba's Manchester derby salvo has filled Michael Carrick with optimism ahead of his retirement from professional football. Carrick will hang up his boots at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career at Old Trafford …
Man Utd news: What Michael Carrick told Paul Pogba before Manchester derby comeback
Manchester United star Paul Pogba shows off inner Goku with new white haircut in tribute to Dragon Ball Z
Less is Mour for Manchester United star Paul Pogba
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!