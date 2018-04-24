 Michel, former France player and World Cup coach, dies at 70 - FOXSports.com — Nigeria Today
Michel, former France player and World Cup coach, dies at 70 – FOXSports.com

Posted on Apr 24, 2018


Michel, former France player and World Cup coach, dies at 70
PARIS (AP) Henri Michel, who played for France at the World Cup and later coached the team to the semifinals at the 1986 tournament, has died. He was 70. France's Professional Footballers Association wrote on Twitter that Michel died Tuesday morning
