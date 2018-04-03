Microsoft donates Laptops to Ghanaian School where Teacher drew Microsoft Word on Chalkboard — Nigeria Today

Microsoft donates Laptops to Ghanaian School where Teacher drew Microsoft Word on Chalkboard

“From zero to hero,” a Facebook user commented on Ghanaian teacher Richard Appiah Akoto‘s photo of his drawing of Microsoft Word on the chalkboard. Why? Because since that photo of him went viral, Akoto has attended the Microsoft Global Education Exchange Summit in Singapore, and has received a donation 27 laptops for his students from Microsoft. Akoto, on […]

The post Microsoft donates Laptops to Ghanaian School where Teacher drew Microsoft Word on Chalkboard appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

