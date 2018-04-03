 Microsoft donates Laptops to Ghanaian School where Teacher drew Microsoft Word on Chalkboard — Nigeria Today
Microsoft donates Laptops to Ghanaian School where Teacher drew Microsoft Word on Chalkboard

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

“From zero to hero,” a Facebook user commented on Ghanaian teacher Richard Appiah Akoto‘s photo of his drawing of Microsoft Word on the chalkboard. Why? Because since that photo of him went viral, Akoto has attended the Microsoft Global Education Exchange Summit in Singapore, and has received a donation 27 laptops for his students from Microsoft. Akoto, on […]

