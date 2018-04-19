 Microsoft gives OneNote Windows 10 a promotion, kills off OneNote 2016 — Nigeria Today
Apr 19, 2018

Microsoft is demoting its OneNote 2016 desktop application, replacing it with the Windows 10 OneNote app instead and adding new features only to the latter. OneNote UWP will also be the default version for Office 2019.

