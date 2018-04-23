Microsoft warns Windows Defender can’t stop rising tech support scams — Nigeria Today

Microsoft warns Windows Defender can’t stop rising tech support scams

Unless you call in yourself, don’t fall victim to the rising scams of attackers posing as tech support. These scammers will wipe your bank account and could compromise or steal your your personal data on your device.

