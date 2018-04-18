Microsoft Windows Defender extension offers Chrome users extra protection — Nigeria Today

Microsoft Windows Defender extension offers Chrome users extra protection
Though Microsoft and Google are fierce competitors, the release of Windows Defender for Chrome can be seen as a win for consumers. It’s designed to help users identify malicious websites and prevent phishing attacks.
