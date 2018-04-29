MIDEAST STOCKS-Alinma drags down Saudi index, Qatar rises, Dana weighs on Abu Dhabi - Reuters — Nigeria Today

MIDEAST STOCKS-Alinma drags down Saudi index, Qatar rises, Dana weighs on Abu Dhabi – Reuters
|
ZAWYA
|
MIDEAST STOCKS-Alinma drags down Saudi index, Qatar rises, Dana weighs on Abu Dhabi
Reuters
… * Gulf markets mixed after strong opening. * Islamic lender Alinma weighs on Saudi index. * Shuaa Capital lifts Dubai market. * Dana Gas pulls Abu Dhabi down after UK dividend order. * Industries Qatar's results support index. By Davide Barbuscia …
Dubai's Shuaa Capital tests 200-day average in rebound from 18-month low
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!