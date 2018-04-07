MIDEM has its eye on African music - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

MIDEM has its eye on African music – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
MIDEM has its eye on African music
Independent Online
The first MIDEM Africa Forum took place in Johannesburg this week. South Africa is the first leg in a conference-style tour that will also touch down in the Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria this month. MIDEM, which was established …
MIDEM African Forum : Eze Ezegozie, Yoel Kenan, Oye Akideinde, Ade Bantu speak at conference in Lagos
Canadian presenter unites Africans through music
13TH Lagos Motor Fair, 7th Autoparts Africa Expo to Rev Automotive Sector
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!