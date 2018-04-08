Midnight rain devastates University of Ibadan — Nigeria Today

Midnight rain devastates University of Ibadan



The midnight heavy downpour in some areas of Ibadan, Oyo State Capital, last Friday, destroyed no fewer than seven buildings, including the Students Union (SU) building, two halls of residence, Chemistry Laboratory of International School and some buildings within the premises of the University of Ibadan.

Other affected buildings, according to the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration) of the institution, Professor Emilolorun Aiyelari, who addressed journalists after assessing the level of damages, yesterday, at the institution, include halls of residence, such as, Tedder Hall, Bello Hall and some departments in the Faculty of Agriculture.

Also affected is an electric transformer at the SU building, which was also damaged during the rain, even as Aiyelari said the institution was yet to determine estimated cost of fixing the damaged property.

While assuring that the destruction would not affect academic activities in the institution, the DVC said: “We have recorded a lot of damages, unqualified for now. When we are through, we will be able to know how much it will cost. We have three major roofs removed. One in Tedder Hall and two buildings in the department.

“The other one is the ISI, where the main building, the administrative building covering the Chemistry laboratory were removed. There are some other problems here and there at Bello Hall, where we have slight damages, then the dome.”

