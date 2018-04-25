Matiba always had time for his family, society - Edith - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Matiba always had time for his family, society – Edith – The Standard
Matiba always had time for his family, society – Edith
The Standard
Leaders praised Kenneth Matiba's courage, honesty, and sacrifice, as his widow gave an emotional account of a man she first met 67 years ago. President Uhuru Kenyatta described Matiba-whose ill health is traced to his detention for his push for …
Portrait of Matiba as seen through the eyes of a child
Kenyans urged to be fearless in defending what is right in Matiba's honour
Miguna Miguna: You Are Persecuting Me the Same Way Moi Did to Matiba
