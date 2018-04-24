 Mikel Obi says Super Eagles will be ready for England friendly - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Mikel Obi says Super Eagles will be ready for England friendly – Pulse Nigeria

Mikel Obi says Super Eagles will be ready for England friendly
Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has assured that he and his teammates will be ready for the Three Lions of England when both sides clash in a friendly match on Saturday, June 2. The friendly against England is one of the friendly matches arranged for
