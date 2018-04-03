Militants carpet Tompolo’s kinsmen over allegation of nepotism — Nigeria Today

Militants carpet Tompolo’s kinsmen over allegation of nepotism

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI— MILITANTS under the aegis of 21st Century Youths and Agitators with Conscience, yesterday took a swipe at some kinsmen of wanted founding member of the moribund Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, MEND, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, for accusing him of nepotism in the employment process of the Nigeria Maritime University, NMU.

It will be recalled that some families and indigenes of Kurutie in Gbaramatu Kingdom of Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, led by one Demebide Pele, had accused Tompolo of allegedly cornering juicy appointments in the institution to his family members and cronies.

Condemning the allegation against Tompolo, the militants in a statement by their spokesperson, WO1 Izon Ebi, said: “We condemn in strong terms the activities of this lawyer by the name Demebide Pele and advise him to desist from dragging the name of a highly respected leader and role model of the Ijaw nation to the murky waters of politics in order to score cheap political points to be relevant in his party.”

The post Militants carpet Tompolo's kinsmen over allegation of nepotism appeared first on Vanguard News.

