Militants in UN disguise explode car bombs, rockets at Mali bases - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Militants in UN disguise explode car bombs, rockets at Mali bases
The National
Militants in UN disguise explode car bombs, rockets at Mali bases
Reuters
BAMAKO (Reuters) – Militants disguised as U.N. peacekeepers exploded two suicide car bombs and fired dozens of rockets at the French and United Nations bases in Mali's northern city of Timbuktu on Saturday, killing one and wounding many, Malian …
One dead, 20 wounded in Timbuktu 'terror' attack: official
