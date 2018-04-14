 Militants in UN disguise explode car bombs, rockets at Mali bases - Reuters — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Militants in UN disguise explode car bombs, rockets at Mali bases – Reuters

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The National

Militants in UN disguise explode car bombs, rockets at Mali bases
Reuters
BAMAKO (Reuters) – Militants disguised as U.N. peacekeepers exploded two suicide car bombs and fired dozens of rockets at the French and United Nations bases in Mali's northern city of Timbuktu on Saturday, killing one and wounding many, Malian
One dead, 20 wounded in Timbuktu 'terror' attack: officialBusiness Standard

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.